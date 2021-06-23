PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public's help to solve a deadly shooting that occurred last week.

On Thursday, June 17, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man with apparent gunshot wounds who had arrived at Providence Portland Medical Center, located in the 4800 block of Northeast Glisan Street. Police said the man, identified as 36-year-old William Kendrick, was taken to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries. Kendrick later died from his injuries.

An autopsy determined Kendrick died as a result of a gunshot wound and ruled his death a homicide.

A crime scene was later located by officers in the 7400 block of Northeast Glisan Street, which police said they believe is connected to the shooting. No suspect information has been released by police.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tipsters can remain anonymous. Anyone would like to submit a tip can do so at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.