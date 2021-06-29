PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau, in a partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, asks for the public’s help to solve the death of a 47-year-old Portland man.

On Friday at approximately 12:29 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death investigation in the area of Southeast Clatsop Street and Southeast 147th Avenue. When they arrived, they determined the death was suspicious in nature and requested assistance from homicide detectives.

An Oregon State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy and determined the victim, Olance A. Upton, had died from a gunshot wound.

PPB has not released any suspect information in this case.

