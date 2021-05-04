PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Crime Stoppers of Oregon along with the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) is asking for the public’s help to solve a double homicide that occurred in southeast Portland on January 17.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.
PPB officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 14300 block of Southeast Division Street on January 17. Officers found two victims that were deceased. The victims were identified as 31-year-old Frank Gouland and 28-year-old Adam Kekoa Adams.
There is no suspect information in this case or any information about why they would be killed.
Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit http://www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/.
