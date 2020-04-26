Reward offered to help solved armed robbery at Plaid Pantry in Bethany

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person who robbed a Plaid Pantry at knife point on Thursday.
At 9:15 p.m. deputies responded to Plaid Pantry at 809 Northwest Murray Boulevard where a man wearing a mask, gloves and sunglasses had robbed the store and then ran away.
Deputies searched the area with the help of a K9 but were unable to find the suspect.
The suspect is described as a man in his early to mid-20s wearing a black hoodie, pants, mask, sunglasses and white shoes.
Plaid Pantry has partnered with Crime Stopper to offer a $1,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest or conviction in this robbery.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700. You can also submit tips at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.