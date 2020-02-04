Rewards up to $25K offered in 2007 cold case killing of Donald Brown in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Rewards up to $25,000 are being offered to help solve a 2007 cold case.
Donald Brown, then 39 years old, was found dead in his Vancouver home early in the morning of Feb. 4, 2007.
Investigators said there appeared to have been a struggle and Brown was stabbed multiple times.
“Donnie was a dedicated father and well liked in the community. His family still grieves his absence,” according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward in this case. Brown’s family is offering another reward up to $22,500 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. The larger reward is being offered for a limited time, according to the sheriff’s office.
Anyone with information about this case, even if it is thought to be minor, is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 1-877-CRIME11 or report it online through Crime Stoppers at https://www.p3tips.com/823.
