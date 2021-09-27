Reynolds High School implements changes to prevent going back to distance learning again

TROUTDALE, Ore. (KPTV) - Students at Reynolds High School were back in the classroom Monday after a week of distance learning because of COVID-19.
Four COVID cases required 1,100 people at the school to quarantine.
"It's been kind of difficult because about two weeks ago I got COVID," Junior Francisco Hernandez said he was sick himself. "I went to this one party and I didn’t have a mask on so my mom said I should get tested. I got tested and it came back positive. They said I was like asymptomatic, I didn’t have symptoms but they said I should still let the school know so I let them know."
With so many kids at home, the district said teachers couldn’t do their jobs both in-person and online at the same time, so the high school moved to short-term distance learning.
"It was kind of annoying because I wanted to see people still, you get comfortable going to school again but then they shut it down, you have to restart kind of," Junior Samuel Lopez said.
In the time kids were home, the district started working on ways to minimize the chance of shutting down the high school again.
That includes knowing who’s vaccinated if they’re comfortable sharing.
An email sent to parents Friday gives them the option to upload students’ vaccination status online. The email explains that vaccinated students might not have to quarantine, unless they have symptoms, and can keep going to school in-person.
The district’s already received about 400 responses to that.
School staff are now reinforcing seating charts for classrooms and buses so they can better contact trace when someone does get sick, and there are QR codes at the lunch tables so students can scan-in where they sit.
This comes the same day the Oregon Health Authority reported 27 new COVID-19 related deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 3,606.
OHA also reported 3,606 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 324,571. The new numbers include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between September 24 and September 26.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (9% availability) and 392 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (9% availability).