MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – After just a week of in person learning, Reynolds High School will be transitioning to distance learning next week.
In a message on the district’s website, leaders say some students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 and a lot of students have had to quarantine because of possible exposure.
This only applies to Reynolds High School and it’s only supposed to last a short time. There will be no school Thursday or Friday. Then starting Monday classes will be held online.
Students are expected to return to in-person learning again on September 27.
FOX 12 spoke with a mother of a high school freshman at Reynolds, who says the news is really disappointing.
“I'm sad, my daughter is a freshman and I feel that these are some super important years. In middle school she missed more than half of it. I'm more disappointed in our neighbors and people not getting vaccinated. I feel that we'd be ahead of this if people were willing to get vaccinated," Annica Eatmon, said.
She tells us her daughter is vaccinated, and she plans to have her younger son vaccinated, as soon as he becomes eligible.
