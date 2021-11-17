FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) – The Reynolds School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that Reynolds Middle School will be temporarily transitioning to short-term distance learning for two weeks.
The decision was made by the school district because of shifts in learning methods and isolation caused by COVID-19 closures and quarantines. Superintendent Danna Diaz wrote that the conditions have taken a toll on the well-being of students and staff.
Diaz also said in the announcement that "some students are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning, which is causing disruption in school for other students."
Officials say there were outbursts from students in multiple classrooms, that in some instances led to fights. Officials also say some teachers were not equipped to handle those issues on their own.
Steve Padilla, assistant director of public relations for the school district, says the impacts of the pandemic have worn out teachers too.
"Then they're coming back and not only teaching, but having to be looking at protocols, making sure students are wearing their masks," Padilla said. "It does take an effect, not only on our students but our teachers as well."
To help the transition, there will be no school for Reynolds Middle School students on Thursday and Friday. Short-term distance learning will start on Nov. 22. Students will begin the transition back to in-person learning starting on Dec. 7.
Student devices and curriculum materials will be sent home with students on Tuesday, November 16, and Wednesday, November 17.
Meals (breakfast and lunch) can be picked up curbside each day (except November 25-26) at the front of Reynolds Middle School from 11:30 a.m. -1 p.m. Time is included in the daily schedule to allow students to pick up meals.
FOX 12 asked Padilla what will happen over the course of the next two weeks to ensure a safe learning environment for students. He says they're calling on multiple resources to help them address students' social and emotional health.
"We're look at TOSAS - Teachers on Special Assignment - to come into help. We are working with counselors to see how we can provide more services for students and teachers, and see if we can have more staff available in the hallways, in the classrooms," he said.
Padilla says the district heard from parents who are not in support of the decision and questioned why the students who disrupted classrooms were not punished individually. He says that's because those disruptions may have a domino effect on the well-being of other students in the classroom.
"We want to make sure what we are doing is for the entire Reynolds School District community," said Padilla. "We ask for patience from everybody."
Padilla didn't know about the nature of the fights in classrooms, whether they were physical or verbal, nor how many students were involved. He says it would be up to the principal to decide if there would be consequences for those students.
The school district has a board meeting Wednesday night. Members of the board will get the change to weigh-in on how the middle school should move forward during the two week period.