FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) – The Reynolds School District announced on Tuesday afternoon that Reynolds Middle School will be temporarily transitioning to short-term distance learning for two weeks.
The decision was made by the school district because of shifts in learning methods and isolation caused by COVID-19 closures and quarantines. Superintendent Danna Diaz wrote that the conditions have taken a toll on the well-being of students and staff.
She also said in the announcement that some students are struggling with the socialization skills necessary for in-person learning, which is causing disruption in school for other students.
To help the transition there will be no school for Reynolds Middle School students on Thursday and Friday. Short-term distance learning will start on November 22. Students will begin the transition back to in-person learning starting on December 7.
Student devices and curriculum materials will be sent home with students on Tuesday, November 16, and Wednesday, November 17.
Meals (breakfast and lunch) can be picked up curbside each day (except November 25-26) at the front of Reynolds Middle School from 11:30am-1:00pm. Time is included in the daily schedule to allow students to pick up meals.