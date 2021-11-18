FAIRVIEW Ore. (KPTV) - As students at Reynolds Middle School transition to two weeks of distance learning due to outbursts and fights, an eighth-grader at the school opened up to FOX 12 about her ongoing experience with bullying and physical attacks in school.

The district made the final decision because of shifts in learning methods and isolation caused by the pandemic. Officials said there were outbursts from students on multiple occasions during class that led to fights.

“I like going to school but when it comes to fighting, I don't really like it, it’s overwhelming," said Brooke Bucklin, an eighth grade student at Reynolds Middle School.

The 14-year-old told us she was attacked two weeks ago by two girls in PE class after she was overheard talking to a teacher about the threats made against her. Bucklin said the incidents make her feel sad and scared to go back to school.

“We were waiting in line for the locker room and she came up to me, and I put my elbow out like that to keep her away and all of the sudden, the next thing I knew I was on the ground,” Brooke said.

This is an example of why Reynolds Middle School decided to make this decision in the first place. Brooke, along with her mother, Sabrina Smith, agree that this two-week break is necessary for the school to figure out how they can keep everyone safe during school hours.

"When I heard from my daughter that the switch had everything to do with safety precautions because of fights that took place, I understood because of what has consistently been happening to her," Smith said.

We asked both Brooke and Sabrina what changes they’d like to see when school is back in session come December 7th. They said a school resource officer would be essential in keeping both teachers and students safe.