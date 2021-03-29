FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) – The Reynolds School District is showing off its new all-electric school bus.
The district was able to pay for part of the bus through a grant from PGE. The power company reached out to the district, working on getting four buses in service as part of their grant program.
The new ride has a 100-mile range - which fits well with the district – not having any routes that exceed that distance. The route has not been chosen just yet, but the district is thrilled to test it out.
“It’s exciting for us. It is the third electric school bus in the state to be put into operation. We are the second district,” Shawn Schroeder said. "Most exciting thing for Reynolds is it is not going to cost us anything to drive it around, so we are not having any fuel output, and it is zero emissions.”
The district says this is a pilot project for them, and if more grants are available, they may look to add more electric buses.
They say the bus is very quiet and will save the district about $50,000 a year in fuel and maintenance.
(1) comment
How much did the bus cost compared to a regular bus?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.