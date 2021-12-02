FAIRVIEW, Ore. (KPTV) – For the first time, the Reynolds School District has lighting on its high school field.

The district announced on Thursday the completion of the nearly $400,000 project. The school board says this means students no longer have to travel to Reynolds Middle School to play sports after dark. The upgrade is also expected to increase safety precautions during sporting events and reduce nighttime criminal activity, according to the district.

“Now our high school students don’t have to be bussed over to RMS for practice and games,” stated Dee Archie, Reynolds High School’s Athletic Director. “They can take pride in having a state-of-the-art lighting system at their own field.”

The cost of the lighting system was paid for by a 2015 bond and $50,000 each out of Reynolds School District’s Operations and Facilities departments.

“The new lighting will light the entire football field as well as 50% of the east practice field,” said Dr. Christopher Ortiz, Assistant Superintendent of Student and Family Services. “We’re excited to have our Raider Boys and Girls sports teams play on their own field with safer conditions the lights provide.”