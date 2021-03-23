Reynolds School District, others prepare for hybrid learning

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - With students at schools across the state of Oregon on spring break, staff are busy getting ready to return to hybrid learning after months of school from home.
The Reynolds School District says it has been busy ensuring its schools are safe for the return to hybrid learning after its spring break on March 29th. The district says it is working with the Oregon Department of Education to return students to school buildings in the coming weeks for full in-person or hybrid learning.
The district says it has increased ventilation throughout buildings and MERV 11+ or HEPA filters are filtering air from 6am to 6pm on a daily basis in all buildings.
Reynolds School District is also conducting a “Return to School” survey for parents to help prepare for the return of students in classrooms.
“Right now we have about between 66 and 68 percent of the parents surveyed that said that they were planning on sending their children back to hybrid learning,” District Spokesperson Steve Padilla said.
Reynolds School District also created a waiting room for students or staff experiencing COVID-related symptoms in order to isolate exposed persons from others. The district says they have moved desks around and students will be in cohorts while at their respected school.
Hybrid learning will begin for elementary students starting on April 8th and phase in other grades over the following weeks, with all students offered hybrid learning by the week of April 26-30. Hybrid learning and comprehensive distance learning will then continue throughout the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year through June 15, 2021.
“We are doing everything as safe as possible, as effective as possible to make sure that when they drop off their children, their children are going to be safe from the time they come to school to the time they leave school to learn,” Padilla said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.