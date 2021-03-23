FAIRVIEW, OR (KPTV) - The Reynolds School District is preparing to welcome students back to classrooms beginning April 8.
On Tuesday, the district announced hybrid learning for elementary students would start on April 8. Other grades will then be phased-in over the following weeks.
All students will be offered hybrid learning by the week of April 26-30.
Hybrid learning, along with distance learning, will continue through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year through June 15.
The district says it has been working with the Oregon Department of Education in response to an executive order by Governor Kate Brown to reopen all public schools for in-person learning by April 19.
"Our staff is working diligently with each school to ensure that the buildings are safe and ready for the return of students," said Dr. Danna Diaz, Reynolds School District Superintendent of Schools. "Our phased approach to opening enables us to create a safe environment for students, families, teachers and faculty."
The district says it has completed ventilation inspections in all buildings.
According to the district, ventilation systems have been serviced and filters replaced, and MERV 11+ or HEPA filters are filtering air from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a daily basis in all buildings.
Parents will be given a "Return to School" survey to help the district prepare for the return of students.
The district also says that safety protocols, including floor signage, are in place.
