PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A team source with the Portland Thorns confirms former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson will be named the new head coach for the team following this season.
Wilkinson is a former Thorn and won two bronze medals with Canada in 2012 and 2016. She will replace current Head Coach Mark Parsons who will be leaving the team to coach the Netherlands national team.
The Thorns recently appointed former Thorns goalkeeper and current Head of Women’s Football for Concacaf, Karina LeBlanc, as the team's new general manager.
The appointment follows the October 6 administrative leave of former general manager Gavin Wilkinson. He was placed on leave under pending results of an outside investigation. The investigation began with sexual abuse allegations against former Thorns coach Paul Riley.