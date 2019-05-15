‘Ride of Silence’ in Vancouver raises awareness for biking safety, honors cyclists who have died

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver cyclists braved the rain Wednesday evening to take part in a special ride to raise awareness for biking safety and to honor people who have been hurt or have lost their lives while cycling.
The international event, called “The Ride of Silence”, included about 50 people throughout downtown Vancouver.
Participants said they rode in remembrance of all cyclists who have lost their lives or have been hurt on the streets, but named two cyclists in particular. Benjamin Fulwiler, 11, died after he collided with a bus in 2012. Another cyclist, Gordon Patterson, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in 2009.
Vancouver’s ride was led by the Vancouver Bicycle Club, which has been hosting the ride for about a decade.
The Bike Clark County Executive Director spoke with FOX 12 about how the energy along the route makes a big statement.
“It’s actually a very solemn ride, nobody talks,” Peter Van Tilberg said. “We just kind of ride along at a very slow pace, so everyone can ride along and we visit cities where people have gotten in accidents…a very somber ride.”
The ride is also meant to raise awareness and increase the visibility of cyclists in the community. One organizer said that sharing the streets is key.
“It’s meant to bring awareness for safety on the road for motorists, pedestrians, cyclists, just to make sure everyone is watching out for one another,” Devin Bowen, an event organizer, said.
The group said they had the biggest turnout ever for the event this year.
