Ridgefield coach in hospice care shares final words to players, community

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A high school softball coach in Ridgefield who’s been an inspiration to his team, has some final words to the community while he’s in hospice care.
FOX 12 first reported about Dusty Anchors in 2018 when he learned of his terminal heart failure diagnosis.
AS the head softball coach of the Ridgefield High School Spudders he by no means was ready to give up or get off the field.
Even now in hospice care in Vancouver, that strong will hasn’t changed and he’s still talking about the game.
“When I show up to the ball field I can smell the dirt, I can smell the grass, I can smell the chalk,” Anchors said.
Anchors says it’s been too long since he was on the field.
“Six weeks, seven weeks which has been tough,” he said. “You know there was a point there where I realized I had to make a change.”
When Anchors got the diagnosis in 2018 doctors gave him months to live, but he outlived those expectations.
He was able to walk his daughter down the aisle and continue coaching for some of this season.
But this past week Anchors shared in a Facebook post, that his heart was in its final stages and he wanted to thank the community for everything.
“Just to let everybody know that you know hey it's been a battle, I've touched all the bases, I've now touched third base and it's time to head home,” Anchors said.
But before he does, he has some lessons for his players as he says it’s bigger than the game.
“Softball is life,” he said.
He says in life if you strike out, get back up to the plate.
His players who came to visit him on Saturday understand that through their coach’s guidance.
“He told us not to be afraid because we can always try again,” Lillian Mittman said.
“This season will mean the most to us without him there and we're just going to let it all out on the field and leave it there,” Kaia Oliver said.
“He made a big impact on our lives and we really do love him,” Sarah Jenkins said.
Anchors shared memories with the players when they visited Saturday and got emotional talking about how far they’ve come as a team.
He says medication isn’t working anymore for his heart.
Eventually he’ll be off that and it’s unclear how long he may have once he’s off all the drugs.
He says he’s at peace with what may be the end of his journey.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.