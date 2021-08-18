GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) – A man from Ridgefield, Washington who was reported missing to the Gresham Police Department was located in central Oregon.
GPD said Wednesday that 40-year-old Benjamin Allen hadn’t been seen since Sunday at 6 p.m. Allen was dropped off at the Safeway on Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 182nd Avenue by family members to go for a walk on the Springwater Trail. He is developmentally disabled but often goes for walks on the trail by himself.
Police said Allen may have used the TriMet bus system on Sunday. A passenger found Allen’s cell phone at a bus stop near Southeast 136th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. He called a family member of Allen to get the phone back to them.
On Thursday morning, GPD reported Allen was found in central Oregon. They did not provide an exact location. Allen was then reunited with his family. GPD thanked everyone who helped look for him.
Sure hope they find this young man. The other missing person: Ralph Brown missing since 5/16/21, hasn't been found.
