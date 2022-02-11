RIDGFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) – Two days after a walkout from students at Ridgefield High School protesting mask mandates, the Ridgefield School District board of directors is now voicing its support for the end of statewide mandates as well.

In a release sent Friday, Ridgefield School District’s board of directors said they voted 4-1 to issue a statement in support of State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, who has become vocal against mask mandates.

“The Ridgefield School District board of directors is pleased to hear State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal express his support to remove the state mask mandate for public school students,” the Ridgefield School District’s board of directors said in a release. “We respectfully urge Governor Inslee to lift the statewide indoor masking mandate affecting public schools and enable local jurisdictions to set their masking policies moving forward.”

Reykdal said in a news release Wednesday he is recommending Inslee and state Department of Health change the mask guidance for schools.

“As part of the transition from pandemic to endemic, I believe it is safe and timely to eliminate the statewide masking requirement for students and allow for a decision by local health officials,” Reykdal said.

Inslee announced on Wednesday that beginning Feb. 18, the outdoor mask mandated would be lifted with a decision on indoor mask mandates expected next week.

Masks are still required at Ridgefield schools until a state-level change happens, the board of directors said.