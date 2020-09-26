PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Right-wing and left-wing groups gathered in Portland for separate rallies on Saturday.
A right-wing demonstration organized by the Proud Boys had several hundred people at Delta Park by noon Saturday. Left-wing groups met at Peninsula Park, about three miles away, as well as at the Vanport Historical Marker near Delta Park.
Air 12 flew over each scene Saturday afternoon, showing what appeared to be peaceful gatherings and people listening to speakers.
At Delta Park, one speaker said, “We’re sick of being called racists, commies, white supremacists.”
“We’re sick of being called racists, commis, white supremacists.” @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Dg6MyuwGSr— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) September 26, 2020
At the Vanport Historical Marker, speakers shared stories about the history and background of the former town of Vanport, which was home to a large portion of Portland’s Black population, before it was destroyed by flooding in 1948.
“It’s time to disrupt some things! It’s time to reimagine what’s possible! Diversity!” - Pastor Johnson at rally in #HistoricVanport @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aK6vJZHuBp— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) September 26, 2020
Throughout the city, police were using “high visibility patrols to deter criminal activity,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
By 1:20 p.m., deputies said three people had been arrested at the rallies: One man for DUII, a woman on an outstanding warrant and no information was released about the third arrest.
OSP Troopers make DUII arrest near Delta Park#PDX #Trafficsafety pic.twitter.com/3fMkUiWsJ3— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) September 26, 2020
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office reported that law enforcement is aware of shields being displayed at rally sites, stating, “We want everyone to be safe, so we will seize weapons and shields as can be done safely and as resources allow.”
In the week leading up to Saturday’s rallies, PPB said they were prepared for “mass gathering events.” Initially, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police declined to provide crowd control support, but on Friday Gov. Kate Brown announced she was using executive authority to mobilize deputies and troopers to be in Portland for the rallies.
Various state and local leaders spoke out about the planned rallies, specifically the right-wing rally at Delta Park. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners said anyone planning to travel to Oregon to cause violence should “stay home.”
At least 300 or so people it seems here at Peninsula Park. Kind of a festival vibe with tents. The sign at the gazebo says “Everyday Antifascist. Come for the Anarchy Stay for the Soup.” pic.twitter.com/ighpE2pYOL— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 26, 2020
Peninsula Park right now: pic.twitter.com/1J2NnBX77a— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) September 26, 2020
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
So, Oregons "leadership" learned nothing from a couple weeks ago. When Gov Brown without a shred of evidence claimed those Trump supporters as white nationalists. Which incited violence to the degree of cold blooded murder. That Wheeler decided to do it last night too. Labeled the proud boys as a racist group with zero evidence. That are there to support Trump. That the mayor to media painted a picture of how biasedly heavy handed the police are going to be today vs 100+ days of protests because they're Trump supporters. That he's not going to volunteer to be their shield like he did for antifa. That they claimed federal invaders where on level with storm troopers. Then deputies all the law enforcement to be federal officers. Wow.... The level of double think and double speak. The depths of abuses to so many degrees. All checks and balances are a complete failure. Our leadership should be investigated and put on criminal trial.
For the factose intolerant and "woke" SJW rioters and anarchists:
*Breonna Taylor was NOT shot while sleeping in her bed, she was awake, in her hallway.
*She was NOT an EMT at the time of her death; she was forced to quit YEARS ago, because a dead body was found in a car rented under her name; the victim was an "associate" of her drug dealing boyfriend.
*Even though a "no-knock" warrant WAS issued, the officers DID knock.
*Her neighbors testified under oath, that the police announced themselves BEFORE trying to enter her apartment.
*Her boyfriend shot a cop, BEFORE police fired their first round.
*She was STILL aiding and abetting her previous boyfriend's drug dealing operation; she and
*her car were surveilled delivering drugs to his "trap house" on numerous occasions.
*Her address and vehicle WERE on the warrant.
*She was STILL stashing his drug money at her house.
*Her address was on record as being his current address on bank records.
*Her ex-boyfriend blamed her at-the-time boyfriend for her death, NOT the police.
For the uneducated and willfully ignorant:
*It was NOT the DA who determined the police officers should not be indicted, it was a GRAND JURY, the most impartial of all arbiters.
The Left and media HAVE been lying to you!
It's unfortunate that she was shot and died, but the police did NOTHING wrong.
If people want to BLM(Burn, Loot, Murder) over the grand jury's decision, apply the law to THEM.
Breonna was involved with, and profiting from drug trafficking. Blame her, her boyfriend or her ex-boyfriend for her death, NOT the police.
Antifa and blm are having a cow! The right is holding a protest/rally and there's no violence! Makes Anyfa and blm look bad. They'll have to march there to cause trouble because that's what Proud Boys and the Right do? WRONG! The left is violence. lawlessness and destruction Love to see the truth displayed for all to see. When darkness falls, Wheeler's Night Rats will come out to do their best to cause grief! This IS the NEW Democratic Party! Remember that whne you vote!!
Conservatives are finally going to get angry about the campaigns of "Character Assassination" carried on by the destructive, hate-filled Left. It may be a while, but it's a'coming!
