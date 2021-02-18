Ring Finders help SE Portland woman find engagement ring lost in snowstorm

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Southeast Portland woman has her engagement ring back in one piece, after it went missing on the tail end of the snowstorm.
In the slushy mess Monday, Shawna Rodrigues was being a good neighbor.
"There was a gentleman whose car was stuck in the snow right outside our house," Rodrigues said. "And so I grabbed my gloves and hat and coat and went and got our shovel, and then went and digged out the front of his car."
Rodrigues says she and others helped free the car twice.
While lending a helping hand, she says her engagement ring was on a necklace she was wearing that day.
But after all that work, she noticed it was missing from her necklace.
"I picked it up just before the storm hit, so I just got it fitting on my finger and just lost it," Rodrigues said.
Rodrigues says she searched and searched and had no luck.
Then she called Ring Finders who are experts in these situations.
"I was really optimistic that I was in the correct search area," Ring Finders Specialist, Del Witters said. "Who knew what the condition was going to be and because of the depth of the snow a detector has limits just like a lot of other equipment and it will only go so deep."
Witters traveled two hours from his home in Lyle, Washington.
He's the closest Ring Finders specialist to Portland.
After about an hour, Witters found the ring down the street in a pile of snow.
Rodrigues was ecstatic.
"Her reactions were phenomenal and that's what keeps me coming back. I mean that's what keeps me doing what I do," Witters said.
Witters, who's also retired from the Coast Guard, is still helping people.
"Coast Guard friend of mine says I see you're still continuing your search and rescue," Witters said. "You know so I suppose I am."
For Rodrigues, finding the ring she says is symbolic of the love she and her fiance share, which is a journey that's spanned more than two decades.
"We first met a very very long time ago and lost each other for 20 years. And so us finding each other again has been a big deal. So losing the ring and then finding it again was a big deal too," Rodrigues said.
