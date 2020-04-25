PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A rare steak sale in northwest Portland, created a long traffic jam on Saturday.
The gridlock happened outside of Ringside Steakhouse along west Burnside.
The steakhouse was selling its famed dry-aged steak to the public for the first time in its 75 years in business.
So many people were trying to get in on the action that TriMet routes were impacted as the line stretched for blocks and blocks. Police officers were brought in help out.
FOX 12 spoke with a man, who waited for hours.
"We came down here thinking we'd be a little early. And low and behold there's lines everywhere. There's over a could hundred cars out here," he said. "I just came down here to get my wife some steaks. That was it."
Boxes of bacon, pork chops and other meats were also up for grabs and many of the items sold out.
Ringside says it plans on holding the sale again on Sunday, but they are working to streamline the process including having customers reserve a pickup time on its website.
