PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police declared a riot late Saturday night after people broke through a window to the Portland Police Association building and started a fire inside.
Crowds of people gathered throughout Portland for various demonstrations on Saturday. One group marched down Northeast Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, while another group marched down Southeast 92nd Avenue. Police said both of those groups remained peaceful.
Another group began to gather at Peninsula Park at around 6 p.m.
After listening to speakers for almost four hours, the group marched toward the PPA building, located in the 1800 block of North Lombard Street. Support vehicles escorted the group and illegally blocked traffic, however, police said the group remained peaceful.
By 10:30 p.m., the crowd reached the PPA building. Police said people within the group began committing crimes when they put up a fence, pushed dumpsters into the street to block traffic, set a dumpster on fire, vandalized the PPA building with spray paint, and destroyed security cameras.
Protesters are just arriving at the Portland Police Association building in North Portland and already police have made an announcement to the crowd warning them pic.twitter.com/i5CwgMX1P5— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) August 9, 2020
At around 11:35 p.m., police said people from the crowd broke a window at the PPA building, unlawfully entered, and started a fire. Police said they committed crimes of criminal mischief, burglary, and attempted arson.
After the fire was started, police declared a riot and gave verbal warnings for the crowd to leave. Portland Fire & Rescue personnel were able to gain access to the PPA building and extinguish the fire.
Police restricted access to the area surrounded by North Kilpatrick to North Buffalo Streets and North Omaha to North Interstate Avenues. All people, including members of the press, were ordered to leave the area or be subject to arrest.
Those near the PPA Office: This has been declared riot.The area including the PPA Office and surrounded by North Kilpatrick to North Buffalo Streets and North Omaha to North Interstate Avenues is now a restricted access area pursuant to Portland City Code 14C.30.010. cont...— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 9, 2020
Officers from OSP and PPB began to disperse the crowd. Police said people in the crowd began throwing glass bottles and paint balloons at the officers.
According to police, people in the crowd tried to injure officers by shining green lasers into their eyes.
Three officers suffered injuries. Two were taken to an area hospital and later released.
Police said as officers were moving rioters away from the PPA building, they came upon an area where the rioters had built a barricade using street closure signs, picnic tables, and other materials. Officers were able to get around the barricade and continue to push the rioters out of the closed area.
According to police, about 300 rioters gathered at Kenton Park.
At 1:14 a.m., police told the crowd that the park was closed and they needed to leave the park or be subject to arrest, citation, or crowd control agents. The crowd then began to disperse in different directions, according to police.
Those in Kenton Park: This is a riot. The park is closed pursuant to Portland City Code. All people, including members of the press and legal observers must leave Kenton Park and the Kenton Neighborhood immediately. Cont..— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 9, 2020
By 2 a.m., police said the majority of the rioters had left the area.
Several arrests were made, but police have not yet released the names of those arrested.
Tear gas was not used overnight, according to police.
PPA President Daryl Turner released a statement Sunday morning following the riot, saying:
"Last night, rioters broke into the Portland Police Association office through the boarded up front door, which was damaged but resecured. Our internal security video shows the breach and entry of one person wearing a black mask, bicycle helmet, and black clothing. After the initial breach, several rioters started a small fire inside the front door by throwing paper, cardboard, and garbage through the hole in the door. The small fire was quickly extinguished and there was only minor smoke damage. All internal doors, offices, and other areas remain secure.
Again, it's just a building. The attacks on our building will not deter our commitment to reform, our advocacy for our membership, our advocacy for the safety of our community, and our diligence in everything we do. The rank and file of the Portland Police Bureau have shown remarkable restraint, dedication, and professionalism over the last 73 days. In the midst of the political dynamics you're dealing with, you continue to be the finest police agency in the nation and continue to be a model for progressive police reform."
Turner said "its just a building", soon he will be saying "its just your house". Zero, Zilch, Nada leadership in Salem and Portland. No Dan Ryan, no Hardisty, and no Wheeler is the best thing for Portland.
Mayor,
This rioting has gone from ridiculous to downright scary! YOU LET IT CONTINUE! How far left are you? These RIOTERS are waging war on Portland and you're not doing squat about it. Do you really support Antifa and Soros' plan of anarchy so much? If so, you need to resign and let a level headed center of the road politician head up Portland. Let the Police be Police! Don't be so spineless about enforcing civil law.You could have curfews in place but NO, how are your pals going to destroy and fight with authority? Isn't there a burning ban in Multnomah county? Arrest every dirt bag who lights a fire! HELLO... MAYOR?? WAKE UP TED! Law abiding citizens have become so disillusioned with you and your absolute lack of leadership! Your legacy?? Dog manure and worse.. Call Kate "I don't know what to do" Brown and bring in the National Guard NOW! Let Daryl Turner act on behalf of the law abiding citizens of Portland since you REFUSE TO ACT! Action, strength, leadership, respect, keeping businesses safe, protecting taxpayers assets, ad nauseum YOU DON'T GET IT DO YOU???
why is there not a curfew?
