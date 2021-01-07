TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A police building was damaged, along with several other businesses in downtown Tigard, during a riot when a group marched Thursday night to protest a deadly police shooting.
A group of about 100 marchers started walking down Main Street around 8:30 p.m.
Group of about 100 marching down Main St right now in downtown Tigard. Some spray painting buildings and plywood of boarded up windows. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ueBtwuMxmy— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) January 8, 2021
About 15 minutes later, the group reached City Hall and the Tigard Police Department. According to police, several people smashed windows at the police building, left damage, and sprayed graffiti. An unlawful assembly was declared, then was upgraded to a riot soon after by police.
The group marched to the @TigardPolice station and smashed windows. Lots of destruction, here’s some of it. Lights and sirens pushed the group back out pretty quickly. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/3A385fnOcz— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) January 8, 2021
A FOX 12 crew at the riot saw the group disperse around 9:30 p.m., after police led them away from the downtown area. The crew also witnessed several other businesses damaged during the demonstration.
The group gathered in downtown Tigard to protest an officer-involved shooting Wednesday night.
Tigard police said the shooting happened after officers responded to a report of domestic violence along Southwest Bonita Road.
Officers attempted to arrest the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Jacob McDuff, but police said he wouldn’t get out of his car. Police reported he was armed with a knife, there was a struggle, and McDuff was shot and killed by an officer.
TPD said one person was arrested in Thursday night's riot. Zane Saleem Bsoul, 20, was arrested on a riot charge.
