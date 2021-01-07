Riot declared as group damages police building in Tigard

TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A police building was damaged, along with several other businesses in downtown Tigard as a group marches in protest of a deadly police shooting.
A group of about 100 marchers started walking down Main street around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
By around 9:00 p.m., they had reached city hall and police headquarters. Several people smashed windows, left damage, and sprayed graffiti, forcing police to declare a riot.
Fox 12 crews say the group dispersed around 9:30 p.m. after police led them away from the downtown area. They also witnessed several other businesses damaged during the demonstration.
The group is protesting an officer involved shooting Wednesday night in Tigard.
Tigard police say the incident started when officers were responding to a domestic violence along SW Bonita Road.
Officers arrested the suspect, Jacob McDuff, but say he wouldn’t get out of his car. Police say he was armed with a knife, there was a struggle, and McDuff was shot and killed.
