Riot declared as protesters gather in east Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say they had to deal with a violent crowd that was later declared a riot on Monday night. This was at the Penumbra Kelly Building located at 4735 East Burnside Street.
On April 12, a little after 8:30 p.m., officers say crowds near the Penumbra Kelly Building began throwing objects at police.
The group ended up at the building after holding a vigil for Daunte Wright. He was the man who was shot and killed by police on Sunday in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.
Law enforcement says police acted in self-defense and in defense of property after saying the property was closed.
Police say people threw glass bottles, frozen water bottles, rocks, ball bearings and other objects, and shot fireworks in the direction of police and the building.
Police then issued verbal warnings, directing people to stay off the property, and to remain on sidewalks. Force warnings were given, warning protesters that they may be subject to dispersal, including munitions and they may be subject to arrest.
The group grew to 200 people and blocked east Burnside to drivers. Law enforcement says people from the crowd came onto the closed city property and attempted to set a dumpster on fire.
Police say many in the crowd kept throwing projectiles. Some continued lighting a fire on the east side of the building, adding wood and other flammable material to it. People broke out windows on the front side of the building and there have been repeated attempts to breach the front doors of the building.
At about 10:20 p.m., officers began moving the crowd away from the building heading west on East Burnside. Neighbors called to report thefts from area yards and to report the disturbance. Police say people in the crowd were stealing rocks and landscaping bricks and other property to use as weapons against police.
Law enforcement says due to the continued violent conduct by so many in the crowd, an unlawful assembly was declared. The conduct of the crowd did not improve, and incident command declared a riot.
At about 10:34 p.m., police disengaged from the crowd, as most of the people were moving away and were now several blocks from the location of the riot.
Police remained in the area for the safety of the community.
