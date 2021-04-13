PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the second night in a row, a riot was declared after police said people set fire to the police association building in north Portland Tuesday night.
Just before 10 p.m., the Portland Police Bureau tweeted that a group of about 100 people were moving from Kenton Park to block traffic on North Lombard Street.
Police said a fire was lit in a garbage can that was placed next to the Portland Police Association building, located at 1868 North Lombard Street.
PPB reported people shot fireworks toward the building and officers issued multiple announcements, telling the crowd to get out of the street and stay off PPA property.
A member of the crowd was seen using an “unknown accelerant on the wooden framing around a door of the building, then lit it on fire.”
Flames were seen engulfing the doorway.
According to PPB, due to criminal activity and the fires, a riot was declared for the second consecutive night in Portland.
A riot has been declared by @PortlandPolice and the PPA building is on fire. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6cDz864kTC— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) April 14, 2021
On Monday night, a crowd gathered outside the Penumbra Kelly Building in east Portland and police declared a riot after some in the group threw glass bottles, frozen water bottles, rocks, ball bearings and other objects, and shot fireworks in the direction of officers and the building.
On Tuesday afternoon, PPB held a news conference on the Kelly Building riot. Capt. Tina Jones called the event “a planned, coordinated, attack on the police and this building.”
The two riots follow the killing of Daunte Wright in Minnesota Sunday. Wright, a Black man, was shot during a traffic stop by an officer who mistakenly fired a handgun instead of a Taser.
On Tuesday at 10:16 p.m., PPB tweeted that someone was arrested. Portland Fire & Rescue responded to put out the fires.
Photos of the fire, charred entry, and @PDXFire personnel assisting in extinguishing the flames. pic.twitter.com/yLVDf55PhR— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 14, 2021
PPB said the crowd dispersed shortly after the arrest.
The person arrested was identified as 19-year-old Alma Raven-Guido, who now faces a charge of second-degree arson.
According to PPB, officers did not use any munitions or CS gas Tuesday night.
(6) comments
Alma Raven-Guido Will be the Grand Marshal of the Rose Parade.
Bill Maher said don't let Portland be an example to what the rest of the country may become. I agree with him. In what place could 100s of people riot and burn buildings with little to no arrests every time?
Where are the leaders? No show Kate Brown has been silent all the long. Ted is probably involved in more affairs with his staff. Why does Portland let these few rioters speak for the rest of the city? And can the Police please stop killing black folks? The police have to learn other tactics of taking people in without deadly force.
Let’s get vocal over a shooting 2,000 miles away but stay quiet about the everyday black on black homicides taking place. So Black Lives only matter when police are involved. Got it. Shows what a complete joke these fools are.
A fire didn't break out, it was deliberately set. It was arson. Say it's name, riot. Arson.
Check out RT News if you want to read the real story.
Oh, and told you so. Curfew at 6om, arrest all in attendance.
So much for the city revival.
There's nothing quite like an incident way back in Minnesota to make the moronic loons answer that dog whistle, then take to the streets here and act like complete fools... it has become the "Portland Way", apparently...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.