PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the second night in a row a riot was declared by police after people set fire to the police association building in North Portland.

Just before 10 p.m., PPB tweeted about a group of about 100 people moving from Kenton Park to block traffic on North Lombard Street.

A short time later a fire broke out at the PPA building and a riot was officially declared by law enforcement.

Then at 10:16 p.m. PPB tweeted about an arrest being made and the fire being put out.

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.

