PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the second night in a row a riot was declared by police after people set fire to the police association building in North Portland.
Just before 10 p.m., PPB tweeted about a group of about 100 people moving from Kenton Park to block traffic on North Lombard Street.
A crowd of about 100 people have walked through Kenton and they are blocking traffic at N. Lombard/N. Denver. Find alternate routes. This is associated with advertised direct action.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 14, 2021
A short time later a fire broke out at the PPA building and a riot was officially declared by law enforcement.
A riot has been declared by @PortlandPolice and the PPA building is on fire. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/6cDz864kTC— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) April 14, 2021
Then at 10:16 p.m. PPB tweeted about an arrest being made and the fire being put out.
PPB has arrested one person. Portland Fire & Rescue has put out the fire at the PPA building.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 14, 2021
This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as we get them.
