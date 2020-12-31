PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – On New Year’s Eve, a riot was declared in downtown Portland after police say officers engaged with a violent crowd.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers learned of a gathering in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street around 7:45 p.m. The crowd was about 100 people and police said some members of the group began to engage in violence.
PPB said at least two Molotov cocktail-style firebombs were thrown by the crowd. Additionally, large, commercial grade aerial fireworks were launched at the Federal Courthouse and the Justice Center.
Some people were seen trying to use tools to break into the Justice Center, police said, but those attempts failed.
According to PPB, officers had to be pulled from other calls citywide to come downtown. PPB officers were not the only law enforcement at the scene; Federal Protective Services officers and Multnomah County deputies also engaged with the crowd.
Projectiles from the crowd were thrown at law enforcement, PPB said. The variety of projectiles included large rocks, bricks and frozen water bottles.
Paint balloons were aimed at some officers. Police said the balloons may have been laced with a caustic substance, since it caused burning to the skin. Some law enforcement officers suffered injuries, but none were PPB officers the bureau said.
A riot was declared just before 11 p.m. and the crowd was told by officers to disperse.
PPB said few, if any, crowd members followed the order to leave the area.
Several fires were lit by crowd members during the riot, PPB said. In one of the fires, a garage can was lit and melted into the pavement. In another fire, a crosswalk signal was torched.
PPB said crowd members continued to throw things at officers.
By 2 a.m. New Year’s Day, police said the crowd has mostly dispersed.
PPB reported no tear gas was used in the downtown response by its officers but did say inert smoke and some impact munitions were used.
The bureau said several downtown businesses were damaged in the violence. Reports of damage are still being complied by officers.
Any victims of crimes during Thursday night’s events downtown is asked to report it to PPB online and reference case number 20-384961.
PPB said its officers made multiple arrests Thursday night. The identities of those arrested have not yet been released.
(6) comments
Don't worry, they're just "Ted's Kids" having a little fun. The Mayor told the Police to "stand down" as the rioters mean no harm. And "I Hate the POlice" Hardesty was seen in the middle singing We Don't Need Them Evil POlice!
But it's ok for BLM and Antifa. to have over a 1000 people burning looting and fighting the cops but that's a peaceful demonstration and a 100 people is a riot they must have been Republicans.
Funny when there was a peaceful demonstration at Salem a few weeks ago, leaders called it 'appalling' and shocking and arrested people. But the riots this week? Arson, vandalizing, attempted murder? No big deal to the gov or the city. No arrests, nothing.
It is illegal to block streets and sidewalks without permits, there is a $2,500 dollar fine for firing illegal fireworks, more if your firing at anyone or at a public building. Then there is the two Molotov cocktail-style firebombs that were thrown. And no one is arrested or fined? Someone in city hall has to step up and be the adult and preserve the rule of law.
Obviously they were NOT looting or destroying Businesses or attacking police so therefore they were in the wrong
Just Ted’s kids having a bit of fun!
