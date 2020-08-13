PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – For the fourth time in a week, Portland police declared a riot following protesting in the city.
On Wednesday night, hundreds of people gathered in Chapman Square and Lownsdale Square, two side-by-side small parks in downtown Portland.
Black Lives Matter protests in Portland have been ongoing since late May after the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis.
The Portland Police Bureau said that starting at 8:30 p.m., the group blocked traffic for several hours on Southwest 3rd Avenue at Southwest Main Street. During that time, several group members made speeches while others chanted.
By 10:30 p.m., police said members of the group threw “an unknown foreign substance” towards the front doors of the PPB Central Precinct located on Southwest 2nd Avenue.
At the same time, police said others in the crowd began launching “commercial grade fireworks” towards the fence protecting the Hatfield Federal Courthouse on Southwest 3rd Avenue. A fire was also lit outside of the building.
Police described people in the crowd as wearing helmets, gas masks, and carrying shields and batons.
PPB said that criminal behavior was taking place, so officers made announcements at the group to stop lighting fireworks and fires outside the courthouse. According to police, several people shined green lasers at officers’ eyes while they were in the PPB sound truck.
After fireworks and small fire set, @PortlandPolice warn the crowd @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/uOX3qzfgGM— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 13, 2020
Following the sound truck announcements by officers, police said that most of the group moved to block traffic outside the Central Precinct. More warnings were given, police said, but criminal behavior continued.
At 11:32 p.m., police declared an unlawful assembly, telling those in the area to leave and anyone who did not would face being cited or arrested or subjected to the use of tear gas, crowd control agents, and/or impact weapons.
After many orders to disperse, police said most of the group remained in the roadway and a fire was lit outside the Central Precinct doors. It was then that both Oregon State Police and Portland police began dispersing the crowd to the north, PPB said.
As that dispersal was happening, police said “a large explosive and other fireworks” were thrown towards officers, as well as “fist sized rocks, bottles, and cans of paint.” Some people were detained.
Police said an officer's hand was severely hurt during the crowd engagement and several others sustained minor injuries. PPB declared a riot at 11:59 p.m.
Crowd has just been deemed a riot by @PortlandPolice @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/QH6HMUymDl— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 13, 2020
In the past week, three other riots have been declared in Portland: Aug. 5 at the East Precinct, and Aug. 8 and Aug. 9 at the PPA building.
After the Wednesday night riot declaration, police said the group began moving back south to the Justice Center. As they marched, some “threw eggs and continued to launch commercial grade fireworks towards officers.”
PPB said the crowd was again dispersed to the west and tear gas was used by officers. More people were detained.
About 45 minutes after the riot was declared, police said about 100 people from the group remained and once again continued back east to the Justice Center.
As the crowd marched, police said they were once again dispersed by officers, who were met with more projectiles thrown at them.
According to PPB, several people with "press" affixed to their person and other members of the group returned to Southwest 2nd Avenue in front of Central Precinct and proceeded to “taunt” officers outside of the garage doors of the Justice Center.
During this time, police said a person vandalized a police car that was parked outside the Central Precinct. This person was later arrested.
Police said most people left the area by 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
PPB initially reported that several arrests were made overnight in downtown.
Later Thursday morning, PPB said two people were arrested. They were identified as:
- Daniel Applegate, 31, of Troutdale, who was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, riot, and outstanding parole board warrant for first-degree rape.
- Marissa Wilder-Hancock, 19, of Portland, who was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree criminal mischief and reckless burning.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(13) comments
Blocking vehicles coming out of a parking garage... classy! That will surely endear some support from the community, won't it? But, you protesters really don't care about the community at all, do you?
From the Article...
Mostly People??? Police said mostly people left the area by 2:30 a.m. Thursday.
The rioters are now official staff of the Brown, Wheeler, Hardesty, Clinton, Obama and Charles Manson Hate campaign.
If Oregonians want the rest of their state trashed as well, just keep voting Democrat and your dreams will certainly come true.
Who got arrested? We like to see who they are and where they come from. The last list showed that the rioters were largely from out of town.
Portland has fallen to the dark side , sounds like the end is near , there is nothing left for us law abiding citizens!
Wheeler, Hardesty and the new DA - we surrender to your evil ways , count me out
What do they want? Does KPTV know?
They care nothing about BLM and the mention of that in this story is disingenuous.
Why don't you start with Abram Goldman-Armstrong. Go ask him what the "protest" is all about.
Can't KPTV ask one of the many ninja-wanna-be members of the "PRESS" why they're here? Or, would that be too much to ask of an actual reporter?
When are we going to hold the mayor and the governor accountable? Did I misunderstand them when they said if the Fed's left this would all stop?
Vote democrat, laws don't matter.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]Yeah for the Demo's
Arrest to only have this Antifa loving D.A. release them. Anarchy and the police are the real victims.
After all it is no longer a crime to block streets and restrict others of their rights, Mobs now rule, not the rule of law, according to the DA and Democrats in control of the city.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.