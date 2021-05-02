Riot declared in downtown Portland; 5 arrests made

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police Bureau declared a riot in downtown Portland after a group of about 80 to 100 people smashed windows and damaged buildings on Saturday night.
At 9:00 p.m., groups gathered at Shemanski Park located near the Immigration Customs Enforcement Facility for events promoted as “autonomous demonstrations.”
At 10:00 p.m., a group of 100 people marched from Shemanski Park to City Hall. Some group members smashed windows at Spa Sasse on Southwest Alder Avenue and Starbucks on 3rd Avenue and Jefferson.
A few minutes later, police declared the riot, and the crowd was ordered to leave the area. Instead of leaving, many in the group marched in the streets and continued to break business windows. Police said several people in the crowd used umbrellas in an attempt to block officers from seeing the criminal acts.
PPB later said in a tweet that they would begin making targeted arrests.
Just after 11:00 p.m., a group of about 50 people gathered outside the ICE building. As officers began making focused arrests, a man began pushing the officer line and then pulled out a butterfly knife on officers from about 6 feet away. Officers used munitions, and the man backed up and walked away. Bicycle officers found and arrested the man.
PPB made focused arrests of individuals engaged in criminal acts, including:
- Phoebe Loomis, 36, of Portland, was charged with second-degree criminal mischief. A helmet, gloves, metal tool, bear spray, and gas mask were seized.
- Quang Nguyen, 20, of Kent, Washington, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. A hammer and slingshot, along with instructions on how to make a slingshot, were seized.
- Christopher Donnelly, 27, of Portland, was arrested on a warrant for riot, first-degree criminal mischief, and resist arrest.
- Jeremiah Day, 22, of Portland, was arrested for menacing officers with a butterfly knife.
- Darren Stephens, 36, of Portland, was arrested for a warrant for second-degree criminal mischief.
Earlier on Saturday, demonstrators gathered for several May Day events across Portland. In one of the larger events, about 100 people marched and caravaned demanded justice for migrant workers. None of the dayside events were destructive.
