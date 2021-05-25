PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared a riot Tuesday night after a group of about 200 people gathered near the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse.

The Portland Police Bureau said a group began to gather downtown in the area of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street a little before 8 p.m. By 8:45 p.m., the group started blocking the intersection and some people were seen wearing helmets and carrying gas masks, backpacks and tote bags.

Tuesday marked the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. One year ago, Floyd, a Black man, was killed by a then Minneapolis police officer. The gathering in downtown came a few hours after a peaceful demonstration in southeast Portland and march across the Burnside Bridge. 

According to the PPB, at 9:13 p.m., people pushed a dumpster against the Justice Center near Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street and lit it on fire. Some in the crowd were heard shouting "Burn the building down." Portland Fire & Rescue responded and put the fire out. Police say after an unlawful assembly was declared around 9:30 p.m., people started throwing frozen water bottles and eggs at officers. They also put metal spikes in the road.

According to police, at least two people pried at doors on the north since of the Justice Center.

FOX 12’s Bridget Chavez reported seeing some tear down fencing around Chapman Square Park and used fence segments to block Southwest 4th Avenue near Southwest Main Street. Some fireworks were also lit and shot into the air. 

Around 9:51 p.m., police said the crowd had grown to over 200 people and they walked west toward City Hall, breaking windows and damaging property along the way. Police then declared a riot.

PPB said the crowd had mostly dispersed by midnight, with only a few dozen people remaining in the area.

In total, police arrested five people Tuesday night. They were identified as:

  • Elizabeth Hall, 30, who faces a charge of second-degree criminal mischief
  • Emery Hall, 30, who faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree escape
  • Rhiannon Millar-Griffin, 23, who faces charges of first-degree criminal mischief and riot.
  • Jacob Myers, 22, who faces a chare of first-degree criminal mischief
  • Jarrid Huber, 21, who faces charges of first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, five counts of second-degree criminal mischief and riot

