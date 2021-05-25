PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police declared a riot on Tuesday evening after a group of about 200 people gathered near the Multnomah County Justice Center and the Mark O. Hatfield federal courthouse.

Police say some individuals in the crowd lit a dumpster on fire and pushed it up against the Justice Center. Portland fire responded and put the fire out. Police say after an unlawful assembly was declared around 9:30 p.m., people started throwing frozen water bottles and eggs at officers. They also put metal spikes in the road.

FOX 12’s Bridget Chavez reported seeing some tear down fencing and also shoot off fireworks.

Just before 10:00 p.m., police tweeted that the group moved to City Hall and started breaking windows. Police then declared the unlawful assembly a riot.

Police did make at least one arrest around 10:50 p.m. Another arrest was made around 11:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Cat of the Canals
Cat of the Canals

Maybe the media should stop giving them the attention they seek. Seems like a form of enabling or rewarding.

Report Add Reply
PDX2MtHood
PDX2MtHood

But I thought downtown was making a come back????? LOLOLOLOL Portland is over!

Report Add Reply
nativepdx
nativepdx

So a fraction of 1% of the Portland residents ( if they are from Portland) are still holding the downtown hostage with their lynch mob mentality!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.