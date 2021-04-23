PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Two people were arrested after police declared a riot on Friday night in Northwest Portland.
According to Portland Police Bureau, the event advertised as an “autonomous demonstration” began at Couch Park at approximately 9:00 p.m. with about 75 people dressed in black marched and smashed windows through the area.
Some individuals in the group briefly forced themselves into a tavern/restaurant in the 2200 block of Northwest Hoyt but were pulled out by others. Police said a resident recording the march had a rock thrown through his window.
Just after 9:30 p.m., PPB said announcements were made for the crowd to disperse from Northwest 23rd and Northwest and declared it a riot. The crowd was told, “any who commit crimes may be subject to cites, arrest, crowd control agents included but not limited to tear gas and/or impact weapons.” The crowd eventually made it back to Couch Park and then dispersed.
Officers arrested in connection to the riot:
- Jacob A. Camello, 29, of Portland for two counts of first-degree criminal mischief. He was found with two items used to cause criminal mischief.
- Crystal M. Miranda, 29, of Portland for first-degree criminal mischief.
The riot on Friday follows Mayor Ted Wheeler extending a state of emergency for Portland through the weekend.
Why don't the cops just follow them back to their cars and bust out their windows? Boy, I bet their moms would be mad!
