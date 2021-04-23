Riot declared in NW Portland after state of emergency extension

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police declared a riot on Friday night, this one taking place in northwest Portland. Just after 9:30 p.m., PPB said announcements were made for the crowd to disperse from Northwest 23rd and Northwest Hoyt.
Police say one person was arrested for crimes committed during the riot.
Earlier in the night PPB tweeted about windows being broken out by the rioters.
Some of the damage occurred at a Starbucks on Northwest 23rd and Northwest Overton.
The riot on Friday follows Mayor Ted Wheeler extending a state of emergency for Portland through the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.