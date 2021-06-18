Riot declared in Oregon City after clash between right-wing and left-wing groups

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) – Police say a riot was declared on Friday afternoon in Oregon City.
A right-wing rally was being held at Clackamette Park and a left-wing counter rally. Police say a total of about 80 to 100 people showed up. At one point police say the two sides started using bear spray on each other.
One person had minor injuries. No arrests were made and the park has been cleared out.
