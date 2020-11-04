PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A riot was declared and the National Guard was activated due to “widespread violence” following marches by demonstrators into downtown Portland.
Two different groups rallied in separate locations Wednesday, before marching into downtown Portland. One group blocked traffic as they crossed the Morrison Bridge.
By 7 p.m. rioters were seen vandalizing buildings, including breaking the windows of a church, and breaking ATMs. An American flag was also set on fire in the middle of a downtown street.
Riot declared downtown, National Guard activated. https://t.co/y2FemFcXEh— Fox12Oregon (@fox12oregon) November 5, 2020
Gov. Kate Brown on Wednesday had extended her executive order creating a unified command between local law enforcement agencies, led by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police.
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office first declared an unlawful assembly downtown around 6:50 p.m. due to people damaging property. A few minutes later, the situation was declared a riot.
The National Guard was activated within minutes of the riot declaration as part of the unified command “in the interest of public safety.”
National guard has been activated after a riot has been declared downtown @fox12oregon https://t.co/U3pK0ZmrOL— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) November 5, 2020
“Oregon National Guard members are civilian community members helping to protect us. We don’t take this decision lightly,” according to the sheriff’s office.
At least nine people have been arrested in downtown Portland by 8:00 p.m., according to the Unified Command. One person arrested was in possession of a rifle.
Deputies say protesters were throwing projectiles including glass bottles and at least one molotov cocktail at law enforcement.
Looks like every business window on this Harvey Milk and 10th corner is smashed pic.twitter.com/HlAJd4ME4K— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) November 5, 2020
There has been confirmed reports of vandalism which include broken windows and graffitti, according to the Unified Command. Fireworks have also been seized.
These are some of the items law enforcement has seized tonight from custodies. Commercial grade fireworks, hammers, spray paint. pic.twitter.com/L4paG54Tqo— Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
8 arrested? I wonder how many token arrests they'll make tonight.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.