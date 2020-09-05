Riot declared on 100th day of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A riot was declared on the 100th day of protests in the city of Portland against systemic racism and police brutality.

On Saturday, Hundreds of people gathered at Ventura Park in southeast Portland around 7:00 p.m.

Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Portland police declared a riot when people began throwing Molotov cocktails at officers. Police ordered people to leave or be subject to the use of “use of crowd control munitions including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons and the possibility of arrest.”

Police said at least one person has been injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

