Riot declared on 100th day of protests in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A riot was declared on the 100th day of protests in the city of Portland against systemic racism and police brutality.
On Saturday, Hundreds of people gathered at Ventura Park in southeast Portland around 7:00 p.m.
Shortly after 9:00 p.m., Portland police declared a riot when people began throwing Molotov cocktails at officers. Police ordered people to leave or be subject to the use of “use of crowd control munitions including, but not limited to, tear gas and impact weapons and the possibility of arrest.”
Fireworks set. This was declared a riot @FocusFeatures pic.twitter.com/eIQyzjwMK1— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) September 6, 2020
Police said at least one person has been injured.
Police are making repeated announcements. This remains a riot. Members of the group have thrown Molotov cocktails injuring at least one community member. Failure to disperse may result in arrest citation crowd control agents including tear gas and/or impact weapons.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 6, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
