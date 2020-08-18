PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police declared a riot outside the Multnomah Building Tuesday, during the 83rd consecutive night of protests in Portland.
The Portland Police Bureau said hundreds gathered in Colonel Summers Park, located on the 1800 block of Southeast Taylor Street, for a march that began around 9 p.m.
The group marched west to the 500 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, which is where the Multnomah Building is located. While the group marched, police said streets were blocked by support vehicles associated with the group.
Once at the Multnomah Building, police said protesters blocked traffic on Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard at Southeast Grand Avenue. Several members of the crowd were seen carrying shields and wearing helmets and gas masks, according to police. Many began to vandalize the Multnomah Building with graffiti.
Around 10 p.m., a large dumpster fire was lit near Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard. Another fire was started in a dumpster and the dumpster was then rolled towards the southwest side of the Multnomah Building by members of the group.
Police said small fires were also lit outside of the Multnomah Building and some members of the crowd began cracking the building’s windows. Several windows were cracked, and some windows were broken completely open when group members threw large rocks at them.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, some individuals poured lighter fluid into a first-floor office.
A fire has been lit outside of the Multnomah County Building in SE Portland @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Y6JGIckBh0— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 19, 2020
Around 10:20 p.m., MCSO said a person was seen on a livestream heaving a large pile of burning material onto a desk inside the building.
Police said the fire alarms and sprinkler system went off inside of the building.
“The unprovoked actions by those who engaged in criminal behavior is reprehensible,” Sheriff Mike Reese said in a statement. “It is simply violence and serves no legitimate purpose. It does nothing to solve the issues our community faces.”
Just before 10:30 p.m., police declared a riot outside the building and told those in the area to leave or be subject to citation or arrest or crowd control.
Police said despite several warnings, the group remained at the scene.
A few minutes after the riot declaration, officers began dispersing the crowd and, while doing so, police said they were hit with projectiles.
About an hour later, around 11:26 p.m., the crowd began walking back towards the Multnomah Building, police said. Several more public address announcements were made by officers to the crowd, reminding them a riot had been declared. And another dispersal of the crowd ensued. During the dispersal, a member of the crowd threw a rock at the PPB sound truck, police said, and an officer sustained a minor injury.
By 12:25 a.m. Wednesday, the group marched back to Colonel Summers Park and soon after left the area.
PPB said officers made two arrests. Police identified those arrested as Jesse Hawk, 23, and Peter Curtis, 40.
Hawk was charged with riot, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, two counts of harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and attempted escape.
Curtis was charged with first-degree attempted criminal mischief and reckless endangering.
Police said some crowd control munitions were used during dispersal but stated no tear gas was used.
Guess we will all have to wait for the cold, heavy rains with wind to stop these damaging & destructive riots! Pray for a cold wet , miserable fall/ winter season!
Isn’t it obvious by now this has become a type of entertainment for a certain crowd? If there were the usual alternatives (bars, concerts, sports) there would be no riots. The crowd looks and acts the same as they would at those venues. They get dressed up, stand around and watch the bolder ones. In fact all the photos from the riots in recent days most attendees look bored like when the band is lame or your team isn’t winning.
'Riot declared outside Multnomah Building during 83rd day of protests in Portland' 83 days?? Enough. Time for Spineless Ted and Jo Ann "I hate the police and everything they stand for" Hardesty to stand aside and let the authorities do their jobs and put an end to these riots.
