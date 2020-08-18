PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police declared a riot outside of the Multnomah County building Tuesday, during the 83rd night of protests in Portland.
The crowd first gathered at Colonel Park in southeast Portland at 8:00 p.m.
At about 9:00 p.m. a couple hundred people marched through Southeast Portland chanting "say her name "Brionna Taylor" and eventually arrived at the Multnomah Building at 501 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard.
Portland police declared a riot at about 10:30 p.m. and urged people to disperse north or be "subject you to citation or arrest, and may subject you to the use of tear gas, crowd control munitions and or impact weapons."
According to a tweet by the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office, demonstrators vandalized, smashed windows with rocks and threw burning materials into an office.
A fire has been lit outside of the Multnomah County Building in SE Portland @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Y6JGIckBh0— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) August 19, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
