Riot declared outside North Portland police precinct, 9 people arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nine people were arrested, police cars were heavily damaged and officers were injured during a riot at the Portland Police Bureau’s North Precinct on Friday.
Police said a crowd of 150-200 people gathered at Irving Park at 707 Northeast Fremont Street and began marching around 9:30 p.m. and blocked traffic.
Group moving out from Irving Park in North Portland @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/U3SAqPP8Si— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 22, 2020
Officers parked police cars on Northeast Emerson Street on the southwest side of the precinct and put yellow tape across the road to try and keep the crowd away from the building.
People in the crowd threw bottles, eggs and shinned green lasers toward officers' eyes, according to police. They say the lasers are powerful enough to cause permanent eye damage.
Police issued further warnings, notifying the crowd that officers had observed people throwing projectiles and pointing lasers at officers in the area of the North Precinct.
Despite the warnings the crowd continued to throw things at officers. Police said officers tried to retreat out of sight to attempt to deescalate.
Over the next three hours, people in the crowd pelted the police vehicles with softball-sized rocks, glass bottles, golf balls, ball bearings, metal railroad spikes and plastic eggs filled with paint, according to police. They also threw balloons filled with feces on the cars, broke windows, deflated tires and used a torn-up street sign to vandalize the marked police cars.
Police said that because the “risk did not involve life safety” the officers remained far back in an attempt to deescalate and avoid using force.
Eventually some people encroached past the enclosure area and targeted, selective arrests were made, police said. Some munitions were deployed, then officers again retreated in an attempt to deescalate. Police issued warnings over the sound truck and went as far as to ask the crowd to police themselves.
Police use smoke in an attempt to disperse the crowd, didn’t seem to be tear gas @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/VsD8BfYlUo— Drew Marine (@DrewCMarine) August 22, 2020
Police said people were seen using lacrosse sticks to launch rocks at greater distances.
At least two officers were struck with rocks despite the safety buffer and a ball bearing struck the loudspeaker truck that was almost a full block away, police said. A van parked in front of the neighboring Boys and Girls Club had a window broken by what is believed to be a golf ball.
Police also said many people with “press” markings encroached the closed area. They were told that it was appreciated that they were there to observe and report but if they were press or legal observers they had to “move off Northeast Emerson Street and the sidewalks to the north and south of Northeast Emerson Street. Failure to comply with this order may subject them to arrest, citation, and/or use of force, including, but not limited to, crowd control agents and impact weapons.”
The group lit a fire in the middle of Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard and fed it with plastic recycling bins, newspaper boxes and other debris. They also pushed a dumpster into the fire.
At 1:07 a.m. Portland police declared an unlawful assembly and told people to leave south. Officers physically moved the crowd. Three minutes later, police declared a riot and more warnings were given.
To those near NE Emerson St and NE MLK Blvd:This gathering has been declared a riot.All persons near NE Emerson St and NE MLK Blvd must disperse by traveling to the SOUTH. You are ordered to disperse immediately.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 22, 2020
The driver of a vehicle attempted to run over some officers, but was not successful at injuring them, according to police. An officer suffered an injury to her leg when a rock hit her. Another officer’s ankle was sprained while others suffered bumps and bruises, according to PPB.
Police said a person was shot with a sponge-tipped less-lethal round after he was seen throwing rocks at officers. He was given medical treatment and arrested.
Nine people were arrested, according to Portland police. Those people are:
- Mai, Justin, 23, of Corvallis, Oregon, criminally cited for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, and Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree
- Bell, Michael, 37, of Portland, criminally cited for Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, and Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree
- Oram, Sarah, 42, of Portland, booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for Interfering with a Police Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
- Kessler, Colbie, 27, of Vancouver, Washington, booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Resisting Arrest, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Harassment
- McNally, Ronald, 46, unknown residence, criminally cited for Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Lopez, Jeremy, 40, unknown residence, booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Corkery, Teagan, 29, of Portland, criminally cited for Interfering with a Peace Officer
- Rohrwasser, Benjamin, 26, unknown residence, booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center for Riot, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Escape in the Third Degree
- Smith, Skyler, 18, of King City, Oregon, criminally cited for Attempted Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree
Various crowd control munitions were used, but no CS gas was deployed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.