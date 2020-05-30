PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Protestors set fire inside the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland late Friday night.
At 11:00 p.m. protestors began smashing windows and vandalizing the building in the 1100 block of Southwest 3rd Avenue, police said. Flares and other “incendiary” devices were thrown into the ground level of the building while corrections records staff were working inside.
Staff members were quickly evacuated to a secure area within the building, police said. No injuries were reported.
The building’s sprinkler system helped extinguished the fire but caused extensive water damage.
“I am incredibly disappointed in Friday night’s actions that put staff, adults in custody and the public in extreme risk,” Sheriff Reese said. “This could have had tragic consequences in a corrections setting.”
The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the incident.
