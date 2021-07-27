PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The masks are making a comeback after cases of COVID-19 have surged across the country and in Oregon. Both the CDC and Oregon Health Authority are recommending that people once again wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.
“We are all saving lives by wearing our masks, we’re saving lives by vaccinating, getting vaccinated,” Crystal Pelgorsch, the Specialty Practice Leader for the Medical ICU at OHSU, said. These new recommendations comes less than a month after Oregon dropped all of its COVID-19 restrictions. Tuesday, OHA reporterd 1,032 new cases of COVID-19. The state hasn’t reported more than 1,000 cases since April 23rd. Pelgorsh says OHSU is seeing an influx of COVID-19 patients and the majority of them are unvaccinated and under 40 years old.
“These people are clinging on for their lives and we are doing everything that we can as much as there is possible to do for these patients and it’s hard to watch because of knowing we can fix this by getting the shot,” she said. Right now, OHA has reported that 259 Oregonians are hospitalized for COVID-19 which is 52 more than the previous day. 77 patients are in the ICU across that state, which is 19 more than Monday.
“If you get your COVID vaccine your chance of ending up in an ICU or a place where I work is more unlikely so it’s hard to hear, it’s hard to see,” she said. Pelgorsch said things never really slowed down for doctors and nurses because people who have delayed care due to the pandemic are now coming in sicker than they were before and they’re getting slammed with more COVID-19 patients on top of that.
“We’re having a hard time it’s, there’s no where to put people,” she said. “The more people that come the scarier it gets for sure.” She said OHSU isn’t running out of beds yet but they are having discussions about what to do if that happens.
“We are at a very high capacity no doubt,” she said. “I’d rather be prepared for the what if than not so I think it gives a lot of us some relief to at least discuss it and talk about the what if just in case.”
