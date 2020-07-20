Rising COVID-19 case count, testing backlog a concern for Multnomah Co. health officials

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A rise in COVID-19 cases and a testing backlog has Multnomah County Health officials concerned.
“We’re heading into uncertain times, as far as the tools that we have to control this virus,” Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. “What we’re seeing now is people eager to socialize with extended family and friends, have done that, and have actually accelerated virus spread just at a time when our national supply chain testing is strained.”
Vines said testing turnaround times have slowed, with some people waiting as long as 12 days to get results.
“That makes our ability to keep up with this virus very difficult, given how quickly it’s transmitted and given how quickly we’re trying to notify people of their positive test results and quickly get in touch with people they may have exposed,” Vines said.
Testing delays are also making contact tracing more difficult and less effective, according to Vines.
“By the time the lab gets results, it gets into the hands of one of our Multnomah County Contact Tracers and they get a hold of that person, by then, several days have gone by,” Vines said. “There’s a big prevention opportunity missed.”
Vines said she knows hanging out with fewer people is what stops the spread and that will ultimately control what the next few weeks and months look like.
“If you’re going to have social contact, do it outside, maintain six feet of distance, use a face covering, and really just limit the amount of people you’re having contact with,” Vines said. “So, really that’s our big ask here.”
Vines said there is no single age group or activity to blame for the increase in cases. She said people in their 20s or 30s are now more likely to test positive, reminding people not all of the cases are mild in young people.
