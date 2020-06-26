(KPTV) - The rivalry games between the University of Oregon Ducks and Oregon State University Beavers will no longer be referred to as the "Civil War," the universities announced on Friday.
The universities say the decision was made after mutual discussions, as well as conversations with university officials and input from current and former student-athletes from both schools.
“Today’s announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change,” said Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens. “Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports.”
"Changing this name is overdue as it represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery. While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history," OSU President Edward Ray said in a statement.
The decision is effective immediately. It includes all athletic competitions in the 2020-21 academic year and in the years ahead.
The 124th annual football game between the Ducks and Beavers will take place on Nov. 28 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(10) comments
There will be no end to the ridiculousness and one day people will not have names or even talk to or even look at each other as to not offend anyone. There is an old movie called the time machine and I think they nailed the future.
What are the PC correct liberals going to call the real civil war that is about to happen?
Katebrownrecall.org
Sign today!
Oh geezus H..does Dixon even live in Oregon any more? Doubtful. PC has gone off the deep end. Everyone knows that Civil War means when it comes to Oregon v Oregon State..and guess what? Everyone else who hasn't lost their mind, and hasn't lost their sense of humor, and hasn't lost their common sense, and hasn't lost their idea of reality, is STILL going to call it the Civil War.
Furthermore, I'm so sick of everyone on the left now, especially the cowards who have let the radical left take over their party, that the US needs to have an Un-Civil War, between the conservatives and the liberals. It's it's physical, I'm definitely putting my money on the conservatives.
The civil thing to do would be to let the whole state vote on the new name. They are, after all, State Universities. Personally, I like the "Game of the Drones" :)
Reductio ad absurdum.
For everything we rename or replace, there will be someone who is offended and want to change it.
This particular 'Civil War' is between the Beavs and the Ducks; not between black and white, north and south, etc.
This is amongst the STUPIDIEST that I've heard so far. This has got to be a joke? The term Civil War has NOTHING to do with slavery
BUT
If it did, the American Civil War was fought and WON to free the slaves and abolish slavery for ever more... it should be a proud thing. There should be an IQ test for the people in power - because these people are dumber than a box of hair.
PC police have struck again !!! Anyone who was effected negatively by calling the competition between the two schools the "civil war" has more problems with their mental health then the changing of the competition known as the "civil war" will correct. There really is a lot of mental illness out there with the Democrat liberal nuts !!!
How stupid is this. It's like they are just trying to find stuff that needs 'fixing. "
LOL, moronic academics at work.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.