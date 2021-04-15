MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The water is looking beautiful as the Portland area heads into the warmest weekend of the year so far, but just because it's warm outside doesn't mean the water temperature is too.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office River Patrol Unit has some advice for those looking to cool down at their local lake or river.
"I can't stress enough the importance of life jackets this time of year. Our water ways are still extremely cold," said Sergeant Stephen Dangler. "The Willamette and Columbia are running at about 50 degrees right now. And anything considered cold water is under 68 degrees, so substantially cooler, and our smaller waterways, such as the Sandy River, are running just above 40 degrees."
Sgt. Dangler has been patrolling Multnomah County's waterways for more than 10 years. He says temperatures like that will shock your system.
"There's three different phases of cold water and hyperthermia where you have that cold water shock when you immediately jump in, you kind of gasp for that air, you have about a minute to two minutes of that meaningful movement to get your breathing under control, and then you have that cold water incapacitation, which only gives you a few minutes without a life jacket of survival," he said.
That's why his biggest piece of advice is to wear a life jacket. It's something everyone has beard before, but he says it's worth stressing every year, especially at the very start of warmer weather.
"What we see at this point in time with our cold water, people end up immersing themselves in the water and then struggling. And so what we see is a lot of drownings that could have been prevented with just some knowledge of the waterway, how cold the water is and the utilization of life jackets," Sgt. Dangler said.
If you don't have a life jacket, there are stations in the county to borrow them from. Chinook Landing and M. James Gleason Memorial Boat Ramp both have life jacket loaner stations.
Sgt. Dangler also says they're required for children 12 and under.
