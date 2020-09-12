CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Riverside Fire located about half a mile southeast of Estacada has burned 132,545 acres as of Saturday. The fire remains at zero percent containment.
Favorable weather conditions continue to limit the rapid growth that was seen earlier this week. Fire conditions remain extremely dangerous with active fire across thousands of acres in and around the fire perimeter.
With the help of a hotshot crews and engines, firefighters continued to move the fire around the community of Estacada.
About 246 personnel including seven crews, eight engines and two dozer are working on the fire.
Fire Update: #RiversideFire now 132,545 ac, firefighters working hotspots along fire edges, active fire remains on thousands of acres. Full details: https://t.co/Mo4hjlTzE7 #ClackamasWildfires #OregonFires2020 pic.twitter.com/u4lzkvCxy7— Mt. Hood National Forest (@MtHoodNF) September 12, 2020
Estacada and Molalla remain under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation orders. Oregon City and Canby are under Level 2 "Be Ready" and should be ready to leave at a moments notice. An interactive evacuation map for the county can be viewed here.
Multiple evacuation sites are available for people who have to leave their homes. A full list of sites can be found here.
Smoke conditions are expected to worsen resulting in 'hazardous' air quality for a number of communities. Information on air quality can be found at oregonsmoke.blogspot.com.
Mt. Hood National Forest is currently under full closure which includes campgrounds, roads, trails and other areas. Then public is asked not to drive or park within National Forest lands.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Riverside Fire was human caused. No further information about the investigation has been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.