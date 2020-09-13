CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Riverside Fire located half a mile southeast of Estacada has burned 133,799 acres as of Sunday and remains at zero percent containment.
Firefighters will continue to suppress and secure hot spots on the northwest flank of the fire near Estacada and the southwest side near Mollala on Sunday, according to fire officials. Crews will also work on the north end of the fire above the North Fork Reservoir and will be looking for opportunities to move east.
The Riverside Fire remains one mile away from the Beachie Creek fire and despite the rumors, the fires have not merged.
Firefighters will also be using a drone to assess the fire conditions from the air, fire officials said. Helicopters will begin work once visibility allows.
A temporary flight restriction in place to deter people from flying personal drones over the fire. Fire officials remind people: “If you fly, we can’t” and all firefighting aircraft will be grounded once a drone is spotted.
There are 315 fire personnel including seven crews, eight engines and two dozer are working on the fire.
Evacuations
Most of Clackamas County, including Estacada remain under Level 3 evacuations. On Saturday, Oregon City, Sandy and Canby were downgraded to a Level 1 and no longer need to abide by the 10 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. curfew. The curfew remains in place Level 2 and 3 zones.
An interactive evacuation map for the county can be viewed here.
Smoke Conditions
Dense wildfire smoke will continue Sunday, resulting in “hazardous” air quality for several communities. Visit the oregonsmoke.blog.com for more information.
Closures
All state forests in Oregon are closed due to extreme fire danger along with Mt. Hood National Forest. This includes campgrounds, roads, trails and dispersed camping.
The U.S. Forest Service says the Riverside Fire was human-caused. No further information about the investigation has been released.
