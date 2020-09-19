CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Riverside Fire in Clackamas County has burned 137,865 acres and is at 11 percent containment as of Saturday.
Fire officials said that despite receiving a quarter of an inch of rain or more, the fire remains active in deep layers of needles on the forest floor, stumps, logs and standing dead trees.
“Rain doesn’t do much to put out the fire unless we get a lot of it,” said Incident Commander Alan Sinclair. “But the good news is the cool, damp weather is moderating fire activity and giving us a chance to make progress in containment efforts.”
Hand crews and dozers continued to construct and connect firelines on the west and north sides of the fire, according to fire officials. Firefighters on the east and south sides of the fire are using indirect line opportunities some distance from the fire, including existing roads outside the wilderness area as the safest, most effective opportunities to limit the fire’s spread in the remote, rugged terrain.
With improved visibility, firefighters plan to fly an Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS or drone) as needed, fire officials said.
A map of the latest evacuation levels can be viewed here.
