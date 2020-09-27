CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV)- The Riverside Fire near Estacada has burned 138,029 acres and remains 34 percent contained as of Sunday.
Firefighters patrolled the perimeter of the fire on Saturday watching for places near the fireline where heat has held over through the rains. Crews on the south end of the fire worked to connect segments of dozer line with handline.
On Sunday, fire officials say along with the handline, containment lines will include a combination of roads, scars from past fires and treated vegetation areas and natural features such as water or expanses of rock that are free of vegetation. Heavy equipment will be used along roads with chippers and masticators to improve existing containment and contingency firelines.
Firefighters will continue work along 224 roads which is the main access to the Timberlake Job Corps and Ripplebrook Guard Station. Patrol efforts are ongoing to seek and extinguish areas where heat has held in larger downed trees, stumps or root systems. In addition to monitoring and patrol efforts, firefighters are identifying and felling trees that were weakened by the fire and pose hazards along roads and around structures.
In the past week more than three inches of rain has feel in the fire area, according to fire officials. . Sunny, clear, dry and breezy conditions are expected through today and into Monday with the potential for 30 mile per hour gusts along east-west orientated drainages. No spread is expected.
In total there are 562 fire personnel are assigned to fight the fire.
Current evacuation levels can be found here.
FEMA is staffing two resource centers this weekend to help people apply for federal assistance. The resource centers will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the following locations:
- Estacada City Hall at 475 S.E. Main St., Estacada, OR 97023
- Molalla River School District Community Gymnasium at 412 S. Swiegle Ave., Molalla, OR 97038
The Estacada resource center will close after Sunday while the Molalla location will remain open all week.
The Riverside Fire has been determined to be human-caused.
